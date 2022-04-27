Home » News » Movies » Robert Pattinson to Return as The Batman, Warner Bros Officially Announces Sequel to Matt Reeves' Film

Robert Pattinson to Return as The Batman, Warner Bros Officially Announces Sequel to Matt Reeves' Film

Robert Pattinson has played the role of Batman for the first time in Matt Reeves film that released in March this year.
Robert Pattinson has played the role of Batman for the first time in Matt Reeves film that released in March this year.

Robert Pattinson, who played the caped crusader for the first time in the Matt Reeves-directed movie, will return for the sequel along with the filmmaker.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: April 27, 2022, 13:34 IST

Warner Bros has officially announced a sequel to its recent superhero hit, The Batman. Robert Pattinson, who played the titular superhero in the Matt Reeves-directed movie, will return for the sequel along with the filmmaker.

The studio shared the news of The Batman 2 during its presentation at the CinemaCon on Tuesday night, as per The Hollywood Reporter. “Matt took one of our most iconic and beloved superheroes and delivered a fresh vision. Matt Reeves, Rob Pattinson and the entire team will be taking audiences back to Gotham with ‘The Batman 2’," Warner Bros movie chief Toby Emmerich said during the presentation. They did not announce a release date.

The Batman featured Pattinson as the caped crusader, who has been fighting crime in Gotham City for two years, uncovering corruption while pursuing the Riddler (played by Paul Dano), a serial killer who targets Gotham’s elite. It also featured Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin.

Pattinson donned the cape and cowl for the first time as the iconic DC superhero. The movie, which released in theatres worldwide in March this year, has so far raked in over USD 750 million at the global box office.

Days after The Batman opened, HBO Max committed to a straight-to-limited-series order for The Penguin, with Farrell reprising his role. The spinoff series will be executive produced by Reeves, Dylan Clark, Farrell, Daniel Pipski, Adam Kassan and Lauren LeFranc, who will serve as showrunner.

first published: April 27, 2022, 12:43 IST