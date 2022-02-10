'Rock With Raaja': Music Maestro Ilaiyaraaja to Perform at Live-in Concert in Chennai

Music composer and singer Ilaiyaraaja is all set to perform in a concert in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Ilaiyaraaja, one of the greatest Indian music composers, will be performing at a live-in-concert in Chennai in March. The composer is widely credited for introducing Western musical sensibilities to the South Indian film musical mainstream.

After performing in more than 20,000 concerts, Music Maestro will be performing again in Chennai. He has shared the information about the same on his Twitter handle. He has shared a poster of the event which has been named Rock With Raaja.

Ilaiyaraaja’s fans look excited to attend the Rock With Raaja event. Many of them said that they won’t be missing the event and look forward to attending it in March.

The live-in-concert in Chennai will be organised by event management companies Mercuri and Noise and Grains. However, the organisers are yet to share the information about ticket booking and the date of the event.

IIaiyaraja is also called a maestro by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, London. The music maestro has won several awards, including the National Film Awards. Last month, several reports claimed that another feather will be added to Ilaiyaraaja’s hat. His song will be aired in space soon.

NASA will help in launching one of the world’s smallest satellites which are being built by a batch of scientists from Tamil Nadu. The light-weighted satellite is built to play a song of Ilaiyaraaja in space. The NASA team has got approval from Ilaiyaraaja for playing his song in space.

Ilaiyaraaja started his cinema journey as a composer with the 1970 Tamil film Annakili. He has composed music for more than 1000 movies, and he has been an inspiration for many. He has worked with several leading singers and filmmakers.

