The much awaited second season of Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh’s biographical show The Rocket Boys is nearing its release. And since the first season ended with a cliffhanger, people are all the more excited to see the story pick up from where it left. The second season is determined to show the pursuits of Homi J Bhabha (Jim Sarbh) and Dr Vikram Sarabhai to alleviate India on the dais as one of the nuclear nations of the world. The makers have dropped the very first teaser and the fans can’t wait to see what lies ahead on the road of these two glorious scientists.

In a minute and sixteen seconds long teaser, it perfectly encapsulates the tension as the scientists are determined to test the nuclear bomb amid Americans trying to thwart their plans by constant surveillance and spying. But that doesn’t deter Homi Bhabha (Jim Sarbh) from his plans. On the other hand, Vikram Sarabhai (Ishwak Singh) forms his team with Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Dr Raja Ramanna and Dr Homi Sethna to put their plans into action after consulting with Prime Minister Indira Gandhi (Charu Shankar).

Reacting to the teaser of the show, one of the fans commented, “One of the best series I have ever seen and I have seen many." Another one commented, “Eagerly waiting for this!!" Someone else said, “Looking forward to some good content!!" A fan stated, “Eagerly waiting! Loved your role in this one and the series as a whole!" Another one stated, “Don’t know why but this teaser is giving me Oppenheimer vibes!!" One of them commented, “Desperately waiting for the second part!!"

In an exclusive conversation with News18.com, Ishwak Singh had stated, “It was great. We shot for Rocket Boys for a long time throughout the pandemic and it was very challenging. We shot pretty much both seasons together. It was a wholesome experience. When Rocket Boys 2 came out, the result and the adulation I got were amazing and fulfilling. Now that I know the second season is going to be out soon, I am looking forward to it. The audience will have an expectation but we are very confident about what we made. Season 2 is very powerful so it is something I am very excited about."

Written and directed by Abhay Pannu, the first season of the Hindi period drama premiered on SonyLIV on February 4, 2022. It also stars Arjun Radhakrishnan, Regina Cassandra, Rajat Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Namit Das, Saba Azad, and Charu Shankar. The show is slated to hit the streaming platform in March this year.

