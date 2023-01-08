Rocket Gang Actor Aditya Seal Expecting First Child With Anushka Ranjan? Here's What We Know

Rocket Gang actor Aditya Seal is all set to embrace parenthood with his actor-wife Anushka Ranjan if the recent reports are to be believed. Aditya and Anushka tied the knot in November 2021 and their wedding ceremony was attended by several prominent names from the industry such as Alia Bhatt, Neena Gupta, Manish Malhotra, Rhea Chakraborty, Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni, Bhumi Pednekar and Athiya Shetty among others. The couple was recently in Dubai where they rang in New Year.

According to a source quoted by Bollywood Hungama, “The couple is currently enjoying their New Year time in Dubai. While the couple is enjoying their blissful time with their friends, they are also gearing up to enter a new phase in their lives. Both Aditya and Anushka are elated to become parents."

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan met in 2017 at a fashion show organised by the latter’s mother, Anu Ranjan, and there was an instant attraction. After dating for about four years, the lovebirds tied the knot in 2021. In an exclusive interview with News18, the actor opened up about his bond with Anushka.

Aditya said that a lot of exchange and discussion happens between the two of them even when it comes to their individual careers. “Every decision I make happens with her consent. And that’s not because she’s bossy or she has to know everything that’s happening. It’s just that we’re living a life together. Our decisions affect each other," he remarks.

Aditya further adds, “I feel it’s very important for her to know the decisions that I’m making and for me to know the decisions she’s making. We take every call together, irrespective of whether it pertains to her life or mine."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditya was last seen in the film Rocket Gang.

