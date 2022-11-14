Rocket Gang Director Bosco Martis Wanted to Make Film With Big Stars But 'Couldn't Put it Together' | Exclusive

Joining the league of Farah Khan, Remo Dsouza and Ahmed Khan is choreographer Bosco Martis, one half of the duo Bosco-Caesar, who turned director with the recently released Rocket Gang. The horror-comedy film is largely centered on dance and sees actors Aditya Seal and Nikita headlining the cast. But Bosco, who began his career with the song Rind Posh Maal from Mission Kashmir (2000), had earlier planned on starting his career as a director with a full-blown commercial entertainer.

In a freewheeling chat with News18, he reveals that pulling a star-studded casting coup was no cakewalk and that’s when he decided to tread the path less travelled and make a children’s film. “The stories that I wanted to tell and had cracked were larger-than-life visual spectacles. But they needed big stars, which I couldn’t put together," he says.

So, what were their apprehensions about being a part of his film? “Big stars need a cushion. When they’re approached for a film, they feel concerned whether it will get made, who will put in the money, how it will be executed and presented, if the director’s vision will be translated onscreen… there are so many things involved when a star comes into the picture! Maybe they were mulling over these things before making the decision," Bosco remarks candidly.

But making a film for children is no mean feat either. Bosco rues the dearth of such films in Bollywood and points out, “If a film is made for kids, makers wonder if it will be able to draw the target audience to the theatre at all, if there’s a budget for it, if a star face needed, if there will be support to push the film and how much money they can spend on it. These are the factors that might deter you from making films for children fearlessly."

And to keep these apprehensions at bay, the ace choreographer decided to make the story the star of Rocket Gang. He recalls, “It needed to be an unusual concept because another choreographer making a dance film would become a cliché. I added dance, horror and comedy to the world that I was creating so that I could call the space my own. Plus, I feel lucky that my film had all the germs to make it with actors, who believed in it. They’ve put their soul into the film and completely surrendered themselves to it."

The Chor Bazaari (Love Aaj Kal; 2009) and Señorita (Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara; 2011) choreographer further adds, “It had been a while since we’ve made a film for kids. The last one I remember is Bhootnath but that had a very different tone. Sometimes when you’re watching a film with children these days, you might need to ask them to shut their eyes. So, I wanted to make a clean entertainer."

Bosco began his journey in the film industry with choreographer-director Farah Khan as a background dancer at the 36th Filmfare Awards. Needless to say, she had to be a part of his maiden directorial venture. Talking about it, Bosco says, “Farah ma’am was extremely excited. She told me that if I’m making a film, she has to be a part of it. She has been really supportive."

The film also has cameos by his peers Terence Lewis, Ahmed, Nora Fatehi and Raftaar. “In Rocket Gang, we’re showing a reality show and they play the judges. They knew that the film is very important for me since it’s my first. They supported my vision. They didn’t care about what I was making but they were there for me," states Bosco.

