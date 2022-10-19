Rocket Gang: Ram Charan Applauds Trailer of Nikita Dutta, Aditya Seal Starrer

The upcoming horror-dance film Rocket Gang has created quite a stir online after its trailer was launched recently. The movie trailer became the talk of the town and is being liked by audiences and critics alike. Megastar Ram Charan’s reaction took social media by storm as he shared his enthusiasm for the movie by uploading a social media post for the Rocket Gang team.

RRR star, Ram Charan took to Instagram to applaud the efforts of the makers and the stars of this horror comedy musical. He uploaded the poster of the movie and captioned it with, “The trailer looks fab! All the best to the entire team of Rocket Gang, especially my favourite Bosco Martis." He also added a link to the trailer to his caption.

Check out the post here -

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

The post garnered the attention of his fans who dropped heart emojis in the comment section and a few of them wrote, “I’m excited for this", and “It’s very amazing to see", while others poured their love for the Telugu star and wrote, “Love you charan" and “Jai Ram Charan".

Rocket Gang is a Hindi-language movie and is touted to be one of its kind with super fun and spooky elements. The movie portrays a group of friends who visit a haunted house named Wonder Villa. The house is possessed by ghosts who possess the bodies of the adult and the only way to survive is by dancing.

The movie is being helmed by the Bollywood choreographer, Bosco Martis who will be donning the director’s hat for the first time. He has previously choreographed for Ram Charan for his super-hit movie Dhruva. Bosco and his partner Caesar had worked on the Neethone Dance and hence share a close bond with the star.

Advertisement

The locations add to the central theme of the movie. It has been shot in Mumbai, on Konkan beaches, and on the sets of Dance India Dance, where Bosco had appeared as a judge for the popular show. The movie stars Aditya Seal, Nikita Dutta, Jason Tham, and Sahaj Singh in pivotal roles. It is produced by Zee Studios and is slated to release before Children’s Day on November 11, 2022.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here