Rocketry: The Nambi Effect: R Madhavan Will Bring Nambi Narayanan To Every Screen

R Madhavan is one of the most beloved actors in the film industry. The 52-year-old has cemented his place in the industry by doing content-driven films. The actor often challenges the status quo through his films. Now Madhavan is back with another out-of-the-box film, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. In the movie, Madhavan is playing the lead role of Nambi Narayanan, a former aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation, who was falsely accused of espionage.

Recently, the versatile actor opened up about his film in an interview with News 18 Tamil Nadu. Madhavan opined that the life of Nambi Narayanan should have been celebrated. The actor went on to say that since this did not happen, he decided to make this film in order to take the story of Nambi Narayanan to the people.

It is worth noting that, Madhavan has also produced, written and directed Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Recently, the film was also screened at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is slated to hit the screens on July 1. Therefore, Madhavan has been busy promoting his film for the last few weeks. Consequently, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has generated tremendous buzz on social media and the film is trending on Twitter. While promoting his upcoming directorial, Madhavan also revealed that superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya didn’t take any fee for their cameo role in the film.

Madhavan became the national heartthrob after starring in films like Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and 3 Idiots. Madhavan, affectionately known as Maddy in Bollywood, has cultivated a loyal fan base through his terrific acting skills and charming smile.

Madhavan featured in the Netflix Web series Decoupled. The web series also featured Surveen Chawla and Sonia Rathee. Decoupled received rave reviews from both the viewers and critics alike.R Madhavan, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya, Netflix

