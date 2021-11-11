Rockstar Turns 10: Imtiaz Ali, Ranbir Kapoor, AR Rahman Unite for Virtual Celebration

Considered as one of Imtiaz Ali’s best works to date, Rockstar clocks 10 years of its release today. The romantic drama was a musical entertainer weaved together by the music maestro himself, A R Rahman. To add to this epic blend was lead actor Ranbir Kapoor, who immortalised his character Jordan with one of his career-best performances.

The film has aged well and fans and cinema experts have valid reasons and arguments to support the fact. Today, on the 10th anniversary of Rockstar, the team of the film celebrated together virtually over a video call. Sanjana Sanghi, who played a supporting role in the film, shared a screengrab from the virtual celebration and penned her experience of the journey since the film was released.

She wrote, “10 years to that one single surreal moment that single handedly changed my life, and the way I look at life forever. As we all huddled up to drown ourselves in nostalgia, I was left with a lump in my throat, it all still feels like yesterday.” Towards the end, she hinted at something interesting coming up soon. “Excerpts from our walk down memory lane, stories you may or may not know are coming to you soon,” signed off the Dil Bechara actress.

Advertisement

Imtiaz has also worked with Ranbir in the film Tamasha. He has described in many interviews that he has the most intimate relationship with Rockstar among his other projects. Imtiaz has also expressed his wish to work more with Ranbir.

Speaking about Janardhan Jakhad aka Jordan in an interview to Indianexpress, the filmmaker had said, “One thing about him is that he is non-cerebral. So, if a person doesn’t think, he is pretty animalistic. The point is he is stupid and he can’t think. He is wild, and not contained or domesticated like any fashioned or artificial performer. That’s what attracts you to him.”

Rockstar marked the debut of actress Nargis Fakhri. The film also marked veteran actor Ranbir’s grandfather, Shammi Kapoor’s last big-screen appearance. Piyush Mishra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kumud Mishra played other important roles in the film. The film won many awards that year, across categories.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.