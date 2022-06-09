Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Cameo Shah Rukh Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday

After it was reported that Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are likely make a cameo in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, a new report claims that Karan Johar has roped in Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday for cameos as well. For the unversed, KJo is making a directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead while Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

While Karan has already shot a portion of the film in the capital and announced the film will release in February 2023. As per the new development, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday will be seen a part of a dance number and could also appear in a few scenes.

“The three leading ladies will be a part of a quirky dance number in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. They might have have a couple of scenes in the film. All the details have been kept under wraps, but the cameo of the trio is confirmed in Rocky Aru Rani Ki Prem Kahani," a source told Pinkvilla. The report also mentioned that the film is expected to wrap by September or October this year.

Earlier this year, BollywoodLife report claimed that Shah Rukh has already given his seal of approval to the film. “Shah Rukh who has a choco block schedule might give a day to Karan Johar for his shoot and most probably they will do the shooting in Mumbai itself. Also, the appearance of the couple is yet to be decided," the source was quoted by the entertainment portal said.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is Karan Johar’s first directorial film since Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Following Rocky Aur Rani, Karan will dive into the making of his first action movie as a director.

