Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Dharmendra Poses With His Co-star Shabana Azmi For A Romantic Photo

Senior actor Dharmendra Deol is an avid social media user and he never leaves a chance to entertain his fans with intriguing pictures and videos. The Dharam Veer actor who is currently shooting for his Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, on Wednesday treated his to a glimpse from the set. In the photo, we see Dharmendra romancing Shabana Azmi, and their fans couldn’t take the eyes off their favourite stars.

The Sholay actor took to Twitter and posted a photo in which Dharmendra can be seen looking at Shabana Azmi as they pose together. While Dharmendra looked dapper in a blue blazer, Shabana is a sight to behold in a royal blue and pink saree.

Taking to the captions, Dharmendra wrote, “Ishq hai Mujhe Camere se … aur Camere ko …. Shaid mujh se…."

Soon after the picture hit the micro-blogging-site, fans flooded the post with their epic reactions and showered the duo with love and best wishes. One of the users wrote, “Aur hame ishq hai Aapse… Aur ye ishq… ISHQ E HAQIQI hai..@AzmiShabana ..Aap dono salamat rahe… Yahi duaa hai hamari… Aur yahi ISHQ KA TAQAZA hai.." Another said, “Sir, not only the screen but the viewers also love you."

Well, this is not the first time Dharmendra has shared photos from the sets of the film. The veteran had earlier written a post on working with the younger actors. Sharing a picture with his co-star Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra had captioned it, “Feel young while working with youngsters..Nayi peedhi ki in khoobsoorat haseenaaon ke saath ….shaid Naam e Dharam pasand nehin aapko."

For the unversed, Dharmendra and Shabna Azmi have worked together in movies like Khel Khilari Ka and Mardon Wali Baat. After a huge gap the two will be seen together on the big screen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

For the unversed, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. In the movie, Shabana and Dharmendra will be seen playing the role of Alia’s grandparents. The movie also stars Jaya Bachchan as Ranveer’s grandmother. The film is slated to hit theatres in February 2023.

