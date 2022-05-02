Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Leaked Video Shows Alia Bhatt Frantically Running At Delhi Airport; Watch

A new video from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani featuring Alia Bhatt has leaked online. The actress has been shooting for the Karan Johar directorial with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi for a while now. The new video reveals that the movie will feature an airport scene. The scene is being shot at the New Delhi airport.

The video, shared by a fan club, features Alia Bhatt dressed in an all-black ensemble with an airport trolley filled with suitcases and running towards what seems to be the departure gate. A camera leads her way while the crowd gathered to watch stand on one side.

In another video, Alia is seen interacting with the crew while Karan Johar makes a cameo. Alia appeared to be asking for directions as the crowd behind her grew bigger.

Earlier in the day, reports did the rounds suggesting that Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol could reunite for a cameo in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. As reported by BollywoodLife.com, SRK and Kajol will shoot for their cameos soon in Mumbai. Although King Khan is busy with several of his projects currently, a source close to the development claimed he will manage a day to shoot for Karan Johar’s film. Moreover, it is not yet decided if SRK-Kajol will appear for a special song or a special scene.

“Shah Rukh who has a choco block schedule might give a day to Karan Johar for his shoot and most probably they will do the shooting in Mumbai itself. Also, the appearance of the couple is yet to be decided. Whether it will be a special song or a special scene. Karan Johar is damn excited to be back as director after a long time and so he making sure everything is PERFECT that will leave his fans excited and satisfied by the film," the source cited by the entertainment portal said.

