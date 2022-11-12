Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani New Release Date Out! Karan Johar Locks April 2023 For Alia-Ranveer Starrer

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani gets a new release date! Karan Johar’s directorial comeback starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will now release on April 28, the filmmaker confirmed on Saturday. The film was initially slated to release on the occasion of Valentine’s Day weekend in 2023.

Karan took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt note along with the new release date. “After 7 years, it’s time for me to return to my first home - the cinemas. I had the absolute honour of working with not one but many illustrious actors on the set of my 7th film. The familial nostalgic feeling of an ensemble cast, creating music that captivates the hearts and a story that runs deep to the roots of our family traditions," the note said.

“It’s that time again - to huddle with your family and friends, buy the popcorn and witness just sheer, love & entertainment unfold on the big screen. We’re overwhelmed and impatiently excited to finally inform Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani in cinemas on 28th April, 2023," he added.

Touted to be a new-age romantic flick, Rocky Aur Rani will feature Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. The film went on floors in August 2021 with several schedules shot in Mumbai, Delhi, and Moscow.

Talking about Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Karan further mentioned that he can’t wait for the people to see the spectacle that he has churned out. “It has all the elements in the film that I have loved watching and always having as part of my films. The songs and the dances – it a celebratory film and I can’t wait for actually everyone to kind of dig themselves into the world of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani," he added.

