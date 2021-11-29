Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani to Release on February 10, 2023, Karan Johar Releases Special BTS Video

Karan Johar is returning to direction after seven years with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. It is a quintessential Bollywood love story, a genre Karan is famous for. With music, dance, drama, and a big ensemble cast, the movie is all set to release on 10th February, 2023. Besides announcing the release date, the makers have also shared a behind the scenes video from the first 50 days of shoot.

The video shows the main leads - Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt - along with the veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in candid shots on the sets of the magnum opus. We get a glimpse of Jaya recreating her famous thali scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, as well as a view of the grand set. The clip also has several heartwarming moments of the stars sharing a laugh, hugging each other in between shooting. Karan himself features in the video, taking a break between calling the shots.

“After 7 long years, it gives me such joy and gratitude to be here and announcing that my next #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani, a love story at its heart with the soul of family values - is releasing on 10th February, 2023. See you in cinemas with an abundance of entertainment that we are getting ready for youl," Karan wrote as he shared the video on Instagram.

Karan had teased the announcement of the release date a day before, sharing a picture with the lead actors, Ranveer and Alia.

The film also marks Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan’s reunion after several decades on screen. With its massive starcast and ambitious mounting, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will be one of the most-anticipated releases of 2023.

