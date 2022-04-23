Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’s Wedding Sequence Delayed Due to Storm. Check Details

There appears to be no end to the problems of the makers of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film, which has already seen quite a few delays, recently witnessed another obstacle on the sets of the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhat-starrer. The filming of the wedding sequence had to be eventually stopped for 3 long hours.

According to reports, a scene of Ranveer and Alia’s marriage had to be filmed yesterday at a hotel in Jaisalmer. However, a storm on Wednesday at 11:00 pm damaged the sets. This continued for 2 hrs after which shots were filmed in separate locations at 03:00 am. The construction work of the sets started on Thursday. Due to this, producer and director Karan Johar has suffered humongous losses of worth Rs 15 lakh.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has seen quite a few delays in the past due to various reasons. There was a report in February that the shooting had to be stopped after Jaya Bachchan tested positive for covid. Before her, Shabana Azmi had also contracted the virus. After the positive reports of both leading ladies, Karan cancelled the shoot taking no chances with the cast and crew’s safety.

Advertisement

The film was also postponed in January due to the havoc caused by the Omicron variant of the corona. Graph of coronavirus cases in Mumbai was escalating at that time and the films’ unit could have been affected.

The film is scheduled to release on February 10, 2023. Bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani narrates the story of a boy belonging to a rich family. The girl belongs to a middle-class family and they fall in love with each other. Their parents are unhappy with this.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.