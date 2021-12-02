Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Shabana Azmi Sheds 10 Kgs, Jaya Bachchan to Play 'Halwai'

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Karan Johar directorial, is all set to release on February 10, 2023. Starring a stellar line up of actors in the form of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, who play the leads and supported by veterans like Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi, the movie will be treat for the fans.

Earlier, News18 had exclusively revealed that Dharmendra will be playing a romantic role in the film and will be seen wooing both Jaya and Shabana. Now, details regarding Shabana and Jaya’s role in the upcoming movie have also surfaced.

As per report in Bollywood Hungama, Shabana has lost 10 kgs weight for her role in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She will be playing the role of Alia’s character’s grandmother. Shabana said, “It is not a routine grandmother’s role. My character is a very sophisticated upper-class woman. Manish Malhotra has designed some exquisite clothes for me."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Jaya is said to be playing Ranveer’s character’s grandmother in the movie. Her role has distinct shades of comedy in it, a report in Bollywood Hungama claimed. A source revealed, “Jayaji plays a halwai (mithai maker). She plays a loud earthy outspoken woman who loves a good laugh, at her own expense or at the expense of others. It is her most fun-filled role to date. She loves Karan Johar for giving her a role that didn’t require her to be serious all the time. She is enjoying just letting down her hair."

Seems like the movie has all the elements of fun in it and the viewers will be in for a treat. The film’s shoot is currently underway in Delhi. While Farah Khan will do the choreography of songs, Manish Malhotra has taken the onus of costumes design. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan is working on the film as one of the assistant directors. The film is written by Shashank Khaitan (Dhadak, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Ajeeb Daastaans), Ishita Moitra and Sumit Roy and produced under the banner of Dharma Productions.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.