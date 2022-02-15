Rohanpreet Singh's Valentine's Day Surprise for Wife Neha Kakkar is Super Adorable

Singer Neha Kakkar has shared glimpses of her Valentine’s Day celebrations. In an Instagram post, she explained how husband Rohanpreet surprised her on the day. Rohan made Neha’s Valentine’s Day very special, bringing cake and balloons late at night. Neha was shocked to see that.

The two then cut the cake and celebrated the moment. Not just that, the two have also shared picture kissing each other. These pictures of Neha and Rohan are all over the internet, and the fans are happy about them. They can be seen giving some major couple goals. Sharing the pictures Neha wrote in the caption, “He never misses a chance to make his Nehu feel special! I love you Rohanpreet Singh".

Commenting on this post Rohan wrote “I LOVE YOU Mrs. Singh!!" The fans have also expressed their excitement on these pictures in the comment section of the post. One of the users asked how could someone be this beautiful? Another one wrote, “Lovely couple". A third user commented, “Happy valentine’s day". Many users have also expressed their feelings through various emoticons.

This was not the first time the two were seen sharing such a beautiful chemistry. They often post their lovey-dovey pictures on social media. However, this special Valentine’s surprise by Rohan not just made the evening for Neha but her fasn too.

