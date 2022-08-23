Rohit Bose Roy on Recognition in Bollywood: Didn't Get Opportunities or Roles That I Deserve | Exclusive

From Viraasat on television to Shootout at Lokhandwala on the big screen and Mumbai Saga on OTT, Rohit Bose Roy has come a long way in the showbiz industry. The actor is now gearing up for his international debut with a film titled ‘IRaH’. Helmed by Sam Bhattacharjee, IRaH will hit theatres on September 22. However, a month ahead of the film’s release, Rohit was asked in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha if he thinks that Bollywood has justified his caliber. The actor instantly said ‘no’ and mentioned that he could never understand why he isn’t offered good roles.

“No (laughs). Not at all," Rohit said and mentioned that he does not want to accept a role unless it is driving the project.

“I don’t think I got the opportunities that I really should have got. I am not blaming anybody but I don’t think the people I worked with have seen (my acting), as far as my work is concerned. I have been an actor for more than 25 years now. It’s very strange, people always ask me, ‘Why don’t we see more of you?’ How do you see more of me when I don’t get the kind of roles that I deserve? I will not be doing a film, show, or TV serial unless I am driving the show. It’s very simple for me," he added.

When asked what he thinks is a hindrance for him in getting more projects, the 53-year-old actor said, “I don’t know. I never have an answer to that rather than calling it destiny. There’s nothing I can say. They have always appreciated my presence and work in the film."

Rohit further shared that even though the audience wants to see more of him, he does not get enough projects. “Even with a film like Mumbai Saga, people said, ‘Oh man, kya kaam kiya hai!’ When Forensic was released people said, ‘We wanted to see more of Rohit in the film’. These kinds of things give me hope that at least the audience wants to see me because they appreciate the kind of work I put in. I don’t know. There’s no definite answer as to why I don’t get films or shows that I want to do," he told us.

The actor concluded by saying that he is open to work irrespective of the medium, provided the role offered is good. “I have never said no to any work or medium. For me, the medium is clearly not important. It’s the role, show, what I am doing in the show, how that’s going to shape up the story," he said.

