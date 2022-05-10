Rohit Shetty Announces Christmas Release for Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez's Cirkus

Rohit Shetty took to his Instagram handle to share the release date of his upcoming film, Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh with his doting fans. The movie will be released on the 23rd of December around Christmas time this year. The filmmaker shared a poster and unveiled the release date. He wrote, “It’s time to bring our audience back to the cinemas… ONCE AGAIN! Golmaal released 16 years ago and the love you all gave me made me what i am today! ‘Cirkus’ is a Christmas gift for you and your family! Kyunki iss ‘Cirkus’ mein bohot sara Golmaal hai!!!"

Take a look at the post:

Fans expressed their excitement for the movie and showered the filmmaker and the movie with praise.

Commenting on the same, Shetty shares, “Cirkus is a complete family entertainer. There’s no better time than the Christmas holidays to celebrate the film in Cinemas everywhere." Cirkus is loosely adapted from the 1982 classic, Angoor. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma and a bevvy of other celebrated actors.

In a recent interview with Bollywoodlife.com, Ranveer humorously said, “We are seated here this evening. Tomorrow, morning, at 11 a.m., the release date of Cirkus will be announced. So, it’s just a matter of waiting for a few hours and you’ll get to know about its release date."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh is also appearing in Jayeshbhai Jordaar and is scheduled to be released on the 13th of May this year. Apart from these, he will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt.

