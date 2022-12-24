Rohit Shetty Finally Reveals Why he Regularly Casts Marathi Actors in His Movies

Rohit Shetty has been promoting his film Cirkus for the last few weeks. The veteran director was recently seen on the popular Marathi comedy reality show, Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra. Rohit graced the show along with the cast of Cirkus to promote the film. Interestingly, Rohit is known for always casting Marathi actors in his films.

Moreover, Rohit’s films usually have a Maharashtrian connection and the Golmaal director was asked about the same on the show. In vintage Rohit Shetty style, he gave a heartwarming answer and said, “People ask me all the time why I cast Marathi actors often in my projects. There is a reason behind it. I feel and have experienced that Marathi actors are more simple and more talented. They do not have any ego or attitude issues. Some actors throw tantrums over their acting skills but Marathi actors are easy to work with under any circumstances. Along with it, 60% of my profit and income from my films comes from Maharashtra and that is also an important point."

Actor Siddharth Jadhav is one of those Marathi artists who is often seen in Rohit’s films.

Rohit has cultivated a huge fan base through his Golmaal films. Rohit has also turned his Singham films into a cinematic universe. Rohit’s Sooryavanshi was part of the same cinematic universe and emerged as the biggest blockbuster of 2021.

Now the celebrated director is hoping that Cirkus does well at the box office. The multi-starrer was released in theatres on December 23. A lot of money is riding on Cirkus as the film features a stellar star cast.

The comedy drama stars Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, Sanjay Mishra and Johnny Lever. However, Cirkus’ early reviews are not encouraging. The film has been panned by critics as dull. It seems that Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus will not have a great run at the domestic ticket windows.

