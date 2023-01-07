Rohit Shetty Injures Finger While Shooting Action Scene For Indian Police Force In Hyderabad

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty sustained an injury while filming an action sequence for his upcoming web series Indian Police Force on Friday. His team, in a statement to the press, confirmed that the filmmaker was injured but it injury was minor and was treated immediately.

“Rohit Shetty has got some minor injury on his fingers while executing an action sequence for his upcoming web series Indian Police Force last night. The injury was immediately treated. And, he resumed his shooting shortly after the incident," his team’s statement read.

As reported by IndiatToday, Rohit was filming a scene for the series in Hyderabad when he injured his finger. He was reportedly rushed to Kamineni Hospital and had to undergo minor surgery.

Rohit is shooting the series at the Ramoji Film City, on the outskirts of the city. His upcoming web show stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles.

In the past, Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty also sustained injuries. Sidharth was shooting in Goa and later shared a post revealing his wounded hand. Last year in August, Shilpa broke her leg while shooting a scene.

Indian Police Force is all set to release in Amazon Prime Video. With this web series, Rohit is planning to expand his cop universe which already consists of Singham, Singham 2, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi. Ajay Devgn is known as Singham, Ranveer Singh as Simmba and Akshay Kumar is the Sooryavanshi. Deepika Padukone has also joined the universe as the first ‘female Singham’. She will be seen in Singham 3 aka Singham Again.

Rohit Shetty’s last directorial work was ‘Cirkus’ starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role and Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. The comedy-drama also had a special cameo appearance by Deepika Padukone. His last action drama was Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. The film was released in 2021 and collected over 100 crores at the box office.

