Rohit Shetty Lets His Views Known on Golmaal 5

Golmaal 5 will surely happen, director Rohit Shetty has said to fans’ delight. Speaking to an English Daily, Rohit Shetty confirmed that the film may go on floors after Singham 3. Rohit elaborated that he enjoys the space of Golmaal and that’s why he is always geared for its sequel. “I will keep making Golmaal until I make films," he said, and his words elated the fans, who now can’t wait to watch the film.

When asked about his views on the current crisis in Indian cinema, he said that he and his teams are the calmest at present. The Chennai Express director said, “I have not changed the style of filmmaking. When the industry is in chaos, I and my team are the calmest at present because we are continuing to make the cinema we believe in – larger than life, commercial, and multi-genre."

Rohit Shetty is making his debut on OTT with his up-next Indian Police Force. This will be an eight-episode TV series in the Hindi language. This is the first time when Rohit will act as both director and producer. Indian Police Force will be jointly produced under the banners of Rohit Shetty Picturez and Reliance Entertainment.

The Indian Police Force has Siddharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in key roles. Sharing the details of the movie, Rohit said it took him five years to draft the script for the series.

The series will be released on Amazon and agreements have been locked. Rohit Shetty mentioned that the plot and idea of the movie were decided during the Golmaal Again shoot. Rohit Shetty praised Amazon as they supported the movie with budget issues. For Rohit, the Indian Police Force is just as important as his super hit Sooryavanshi.

On the work front, Rohit Shetty is currently hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi on Colors.

