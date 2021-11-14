Rohit Shetty Shares Singham 3 Tentative Schedule, Kangana Ranaut Slammed for 'Independence' Remark

The climax of Sooryavanshi led to several speculations that Rohit Shetty would set Singham 3 in Kashmir, against the backdrop of the revocation of Article 370.

Akasa Singh was eliminated from Bigg Boss 15 house in one the previous weeks and there is speculation that she is coming back as a wild card entry.

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal has written to President Of India demanding Kangana Ranaut’s Padma Shri be revoked.

Urfi Javed wore a daring black cut out dress for her outing in Mumbai recently. Her look is inspired by Kendall Jenner.

Siddhant Chaturvedi had a ‘fan-boy moment as he met Salman Khan on the sets of Bigg Boss 15. He will be seen in upcoming film Bunty Aur Babli 2.

