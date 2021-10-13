Rohit Shetty to Ditch Traditional Way to Promote Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi

After more than a year since the coronavirus pandemic induced the unprecedented lockdown, cinemas will be opening in Maharashtra on October 22. This also means that filmmaker Rohit Shetty will finally be releasing his much-awaited cop-thriller Sooryavanshi. The Akshay Kumar-starrer will be released in cinemas on November 5. But before the movie hits the silver screen, Shetty is planning to kick off the promotions of the movie from October 15.

According to a report, Shetty will not be going the traditional way of featuring advertisements in newspapers or releasing a second trailer of the upcoming movie. Bollywood Hungama reports that Shetty has decided to keep a short and tight campaign of just 15 to 18 days, which will include launching of three songs. The report mentions that through the 18-day campaign, Shetty will unveil three songs, which are expected to create a buzz. All three songs are expected to be chartbusters, mentioned the source speaking to the portal. One of the most anticipated songs from the movie is ‘Aila Re Aila’, which features the three cops from Shetty’s previous movies Singham (Ajay Devgn), Simmba (Ranveer Singh) and Sooryavanshi. Another song which will be released during the promotions of the movie is the modern rendition of 90s hit song Tip Tip Barsa Paani. The song features actress Katrina Kaif and Akshay.

Another method of promotion adopted by the filmmaker this time includes outdoor campaigns. The report also states that Shetty will get space on hoardings in the city, as part of barter commitments, under which he will be making an appearance at certain events of the company. The celebrity filmmaker has decided to go on-ground and occupy the hoardings to put out the message that Sooryavanshi will release this Diwali only in cinema halls. The marketing of the film will also focus on digital promotions with songs, posters and other content on social media.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.