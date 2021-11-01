Rohit Shetty to Make His Next Cop Drama with Sidharth Malhotra? Check Deets

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has given some of the best cop-based dramas to Bollywood. Currently, the director is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Sooryavanshi. The film, after postponing the release date a couple of times, is all set to hit the theatres on November 5. Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, and Katrina Kaif.

In a recent report, Pinkvilla revealed that Rohit is all set to join hands with Sidharth Malhotra for a cop-based web series. Sidharth, who is riding on the success of Shershah, is gearing up for his next movie alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Mission Majnu. Talks of Rohit and Sidharth’s collaboration have been on for a while now and things have finally fallen in place with the web show. The shooting will most likely take off next year and the director would be debutant Sushwanth Prakash.

Earlier reports claimed that Sidharth, Vicky Kaushal and Tiger Shroff were the key contenders to spearhead the series.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Rohit is currently on a promotional spree with his Sooryavanshi team. He, along with Katrina, appeared on a couple of television reality shows. Recently, they become part of the Diwali celebrations in the Bigg Boss house. They joined host Salman Khan on his popular television show Bigg Boss 15 over the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. While Rohit and Katrina levied accusations on Salman, he very sportingly accepted each one of them.

Later, Salman also sang a song for Katrina. During the show, Rohit offered Salman to make a film with him. According to the director-producer, his film with Salman would bring the collaboration of Ajay’s popular character Singham and Salman’s Chulbul Pandey.

Rohit and Katrina also appeared on Ranveer Singh’s quiz game show, The Big Picture, on October 31. Ranveer, who is quite known for his hilarious comedy, made sure that the audience is left in splits.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.