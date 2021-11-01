Rohit Shetty's Request to Salman Khan Averts Sooryavanshi-Antim Clash at Box Office?

Sooryavanshi is all set to release on November 5 in cinema halls in hopes to revive the dampened box office business during the Covid pandemic. All eyes are on Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer as Sooryavanshi becomes the first big ticket film to hit theaters after relaxations in Maharashtra.

Earlier, there were speculations about Sooryavanshi clashing with Antim: The Final Truth at box office, which was also supposed to release around the same time. However, the Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer action drama has averted clash and shifted its release to last week on November, paving way for a solo run for Sooryavanshi at the theaters. But why did this happen considering the release schedule of all upcoming films is jam packed?

A Bollywood Hungama report has stated that Rohit Shetty, the director of Sooryavanshi, requested Salman to avoid clash of the two films. A source revealed in the matter, “Salman Khan was looking at a date to release his film Antim – The Final Truth, co-starring Aayush Sharma. One of the dates he was eyeing was November 5, which is also the day Sooryavanshi releases. When Sooryavanshi’s director and co-producer Rohit Shetty learnt about this development, he met Salman Khan and requested him to avoid clashing with his film. He told the superstar that a solo release was important for a big film like Sooryavanshi."

“Salman Khan agreed with Rohit Shetty’s point. He realized that if Antim – The Final Truth will clash with Sooryavanshi, then the screens will get divided and it may harm both the films, particularly Sooryavanshi, as it’s quite a big-budget fare. Hence, Salman gracefully decided not to release Antim – The Final Truth on November 5. He finally decided to bring the Mahesh Manjrekar-directorial on November 26," the source added in the matter.

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi will still clash at the box office with Marvel Studios biggie Eternals on Nov 5.

