Rohit Verma Recalls How Nisha Rawal Told Karan Mehra To 'Say Sorry and Finish It Off' But...

Trouble in Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal’s marriage is known to all. It all started in June last year after Nisha filed an FIR against Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame and accused him of domestic violence and of having an extramarital affair. Even though Karan Mehra denied these charges, he was arrested and later granted bail. Now, in a recent interview, Karan and Nisha’s friend and celebrity fashion designer Rohit Verma recalled what exactly happened between the couple.

“I have the same amount of love I have for Karan that I always had, although he has filed a defamation case against me. I am fighting. But at that time (describing a situation), the kind of situation that was, when you see a girl bleeding from the head, you won’t see left and right. I was not a part of that fight," he told Pinkvilla.

Advertisement

Rohit Verma further mentioned how after Karan allegedly hit Nisha, she had also asked him to ‘say sorry and finish it off’ but tension only escalated between the two. Verma also shared that he would want both his friends to patch up.

“When I reached there, their building friends had already called the police. I was silently standing and seeing Nisha’s bleeding head. While Nisha was leaving, she told Karan to say sorry and finish it off. But situation that night was so bad that everyone lost their mental balance. I just stood with my friend. Nisha is an adult person and she knows what’s right and wrong for her. Everyone takes their own decisions. We just stand by our friends. But that doesn’t mean that we are involved in their controversy, which as a matter of fact, is still going on. Both of them are very important for me. If I had a magic wand, I would want both of them to patch up," he added.

Meanwhile, Karan Mehra recently accused his estranged wife Nisha Rawal of having an extra-marital affair with her ‘muh-bola bhai’ Rohit Satia. However, Rohit slammed Karan for allegedly ‘tarnishing’ his image and further accused him of having a girl named ‘MM’ in his life too.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here