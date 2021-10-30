'Romantic' Box Office Collection Day 1: Good Start for Akash Puri-Ketika Sharma-starrer

Anil Paduri’s directorial “Romantic" starring Akash Puri and Ketika Sharma hit the theatres on Friday, October 29. According to media reports, the film went beyond expectations on its first day at the box office. Despite the release of another film in the theatres, the film reportedly had a good opening at the box office.

According to reports, the film has crossed the Rs 1.5 crore mark in the Telugu states on the first day of its release. The film is said to be doing well among young audiences.

Nizam: 55L

Ceeded: 27L

UA: 19L

East: 12L

West: 9L

Guntur: 14L

Krishna: 9.4L

Nellore: 7L

AP-TG Total: - 1.52CR (2.25CR Gross)

Ka + ROI: 3L

OS - 5L

Total WW: The 1.61CR (2.42CR ~ Gross)

Written by Puri Jagannadh, the film opens as a mafia-themed love story. Besides Akash and Ketika, the film stars Ramya Krishna in an important role. Makarand Deshpandey, Uttej and Sunaina are also in the film.

The film is co-produced by Puri Jagannath and Charmme Kaur under home banners Puri Connects and Puri Jagannadh Touring Talkies.

Akash has made his acting debut as a child artist in many films and “Romantic" is his second outing in the lead role. He played a full-length lead role in Mehbooba (2018). The film had received mixed responses for its plot.

On the work front, Aakash currently has “Chor Bazaar" helmed by Jeevan Reddy, who is best known for directing George Reddy, lined up. The action entertainer is produced by VS Raju under the banner of V Productions.

Actor Subbaraju, Posani Krishna Murali, and Archana will also be seen playing pivotal roles in the film. The music is composed by Suresh Bobbili, while cinematography is done by Jagadeesh Cheekati.

