Romi Bhatia Recalls Being Called 'Aunty', People Questioning Kapil Dev's Choice at Double XL Screening | Exclusive

Director Satramm Ramani’s Double XL starring Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal and Tamil actor Mahat Raghavendra is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow. The slice-of-life film sees Sinha and Qureshi play two-plus sized women, who fight the unrealistic beauty and body image standards set by the society as they pursue their respective careers.

Apart from being one of the first mainstream films to address the issue of body shaming, it has also grabbed the attention of the audience as it marks south star Simbu aka STR’s Bollywood singing debut and has cameos by legendary cricketer Kapil Dev and Shikhar Dhawan. And News18 has exclusively learnt that at a recent special preview of the film, Dev was accompanied by his wife, Romi Bhatia. Following the screening, the couple caught up with Sinha, Qureshi and actor Saqib Saleem, who marks his production debut with Double XL.

Talking about how the film struck a personal chord with her, Bhatia spoke about the insensitive comments she received when she was about to get married to the former captain of the Indian cricket team, which led her to cry many a times.

She told Sinha and Qureshi, “When we met, I was of the [same] size shown in the movie and you girls have lived my life. The time when I was engaged to him, people asked why he was getting married to ‘this aunty’. I’ve lived it. I loved every part of the film and I kept nudging him throughout the film and saying, ‘Humari yaad nahi aa rahi?’" She further added, “I have already messaged my friends that this a must-see film and every one of you were so good in the movie." Kapil Dev himself was blown away with the film and gave it a standing ovation and we really now can’t wait for it to hit the theatres.

For the unversed, Dev and Bhatia met through a common friend at a party in Mumbai. They soon became friends. In 1979, he proposed to her for marriage on a local train and a year later, in 1980, the duo tied the knot.

On a related note, Double XL is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Wakaoo Films and Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Saleem, Qureshi, Aziz, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde and Rajesh Bahl. The Wakaoo Films, Elemen3 Entertainment and Reclining Seats Cinema production is slated for a release on November 4, 2022.

