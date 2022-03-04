Ronit Roy Reveals He Was Being Paid Less Than Junior Artists During Initial Career Days

From Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to Swaran Ghar, Ronit Roy has come a long way. He is one of the most talented and respected actors in the industry today. However, success wasn’t a cakewalk for him. In a recent interview, Ronit Roy talked about his initial career days and revealed how there was a time when he used to get paid less than junior artists.

Ronit Roy recalled being called to Mumbai for a show called Kammal on Zee TV. However, when he reached the city, his driver informed him that the makers were paying him less than what they used to pay a junior artist. “I was on the loudspeaker, asking them how things work on a daily soap. My driver was there and they mentioned how they will pay me Rs 1200 per day for the role. I went to the Balaji office, did my meeting, and was back home when my driver told me, ‘sir yeh to junior artist se bhi kam paise hai. Unhe bhi 1500 milte hai (Sir this is even less than what junior artists are paid. They too get Rs 1500)’. I just smiled, reached home, and called them to say yes. At that time, I needed to get back to work, I needed to say yes. I am glad that I did that as it translated into more work, be it Kasautii Zindagii Kay or Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. It has been a wonderful ride," he said.

Earlier, Ronit Roy had also talked about his ‘rocky’ journey in television or Bollywood and recalled the times when he was had to face hardships in his career. The actor had told News18.com how producers used to say ‘gandi gandi baate’ (dirty comments) behind his back. “Gandi gande baate kar rahe thay mere baare mein. Toh laga phir ke shayad nahi hai, but yeh television ke pehle ki baat hai (They used to make nasty comments about me. That time I thought that the industry isn’t fit for me, but this was before television)," Ronit had said.

On being asked what these ‘gandi gandi baate’ were, Ronit had revealed that a producer had once said that it is better to work with a junior artist than to work with him.

On the work front, Ronit Roy is currently seen in Swaran Ghar along with Sangita Ghosh. The show is about the conflict between parents and their grown-up children.

