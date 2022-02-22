Ronit Roy Recalls His 'Rocky' Career, Reveals a Producer Once Said 'Isse Accha Junior Artist Ke Saath Karo' | Exclusive

Ronit Roy has come a long way in the Indian television or movie industry. The actor has done a wide variety of roles, right from Mr. Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagi Kay to SP Prithvi Singh in Hostages. He will be next seen in Colors’ Sawarn Ghar, which also stars Sangita Ghosh in the lead. However, it wasn’t an easy ride for Ronit. In an exclusive conversation with News18.com, Ronit talked about his ‘rocky’ journey in television or Bollywood and recalled the times when he was had to face hardships in his career.

Ronit Roy revealed how there was a time when nothing was working in his career and therefore producers used to say ‘gandi gandi baate’ (dirty comments) behind his back. However, he added that this was before he became successful on television. “Gandi gande baate kar rahe thay mere baare mein. Toh laga phir ke shayad nahi hai, but yeh television ke pehle ki baat hai (They used to make nasty comments about me. That time I thought that the industry isn’t fit for me, but this was before television)," Ronit said.

On being asked what these ‘gandi gandi baate’ were, Ronit revealed how a producer once said that it is better to work with a junior artist than to work with him. “Log bolte the, kisi producer ne bola tha ke Ronit Roy ko sign karne se behter hai kisi junior artist ko lelo. Aise baate. Yeh hota hai, jab ek insaan flop hota hai, zahir se baat hai hona hi tha. Jo log aise baate karte hai, aaj wohi log mere liye taali baja rahe hai (People used to talk, a producer had said that it is better to work with a junior artist than to work with me. People say such things when you are flop. People who used to talk like this are appreciating my work today)," he added.

“When you have fallen down, you were injured, you need to get up and all those steps you have fallen down from, you have to again climb. So, it’s a tough journey," Swaran Ghar actor said.

Ronit Roy further added that it was also his mistake somewhere because he was innocent and not much experienced back then. “Toh jab aafat aati hai toh chaaro taraf se aati hai (When there’s a disaster, it surrounds you from all around) Toh voh kuch aise aafat thi jab, I just saw it’s not about the situation it’s about how you handle the situation. Toh bhool isme shayad meri hi thi because (I think I was at fault) I was not so evolved, bachcha tha, duniya daari dekhi nahi thi, itna seekha nahi tha (I was a child. I had not seen the world, I had not learned enough). Toh maybe I could not deal with all that what was happening," he said.

The actor further added that self-preservation is the only motivation that worked for him in hard times. We further asked if he was approached for work by the same producers later who earlier talked behind his back. To this, he laughed and replied positively. He further added that he refused to work with them, not because they went nasty against him in the past, but because there was nothing productive in the kind of roles he was offered.

“Yes, maine issliye nahi mana kiya ke unhone mere baare mein…main yaad rakhta hu par maaf karta hu. Woh jo picture lekar aaye thay usmein na mere role mein dum tha na mere picture mein dum tha (I didn’t refuse because…I remember everything but forgive. I refused because the roles they offered were not good enough, same with their movies)," Ronit Roy told News18.com.

Meanwhile, talking about Ronit Roy’s upcoming show Swaran Ghar, it will premiere on Colors TV on February 28. The show talks about a couple, who are planning to ‘divorce’ their children.

