Roopesh Shetty Opens Up About Gaining Weight For His Next Manku Bhai Foxy Rani

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 winner Roopesh Shetty recently revealed that he gained 8 kg for his upcoming movie, Manku Bhai Foxy Rani. Written and directed by Gagan M, the film features Roopesh, Geetha Bharathi Bhat, and Panchami Rao in the lead roles. Talking about his weight gain journey, the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 fame said, “Gaining weight was not a problem for me because I am a foodie."

Roopesh also shared that he even had to take off his beard to look like his character in the film. Manku Bhai Foxy Rani is a romantic-suspense drama. The film is scheduled to be released on January 13. Produced by Joshua Jayshan Crasta under the banner of Joshua Media Pvt Ltd, Manku Bhai Foxy Rani is touted to be a character-driven film, in which the content is the hero. The upcoming movie revolves around the life of a Yakshagana performer from a village who has no idea about love.

The trailer of the film was recently released by the makers, and it received highly positive reactions from the audiences. Now, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the Kannada film. Apart from the lead actors, the film’s cast also includes Arjun Kaje, Prakash Tuminad, and Shailashree Mulki in supporting roles. With cinematography by MK Shajahan, the music for the film has been scored by Vinyas Madhya and Shameer Mudipu.

Advertisement

Roopesh Shetty began his journey as a radio jockey on Mangaluru’s 92.7 Big FM. He then went on to make his acting debut with the 2016 film Danger Zone. He has acted in, written, and directed the comedy-drama film Girgit. The film hit the theatres in 2019. So far, he has acted in Kannada, Tulu, and Konkani films. Some of his popular films include Govinda Govinda, Smile Please, Anushka, and Yaan Kanape Change.

Read all the Latest Movies News here