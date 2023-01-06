Roopesh Shetty-Starrer Manku Bhai Foxy Rani’s Trailer Out; Fans React

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 winner Roopesh Shetty is all set for the release of his upcoming film Manku Bhai Foxy Rani. Written and Directed by Gagan M, the film will feature Roopesh, Geetha Bharathi Bhat and Panchami Rao in the lead roles. Now, as the film’s trailer is out, fans are awaiting its release. Several users even took to the comment section to share their views of the upcoming film. So far, the trailer has garnered more than 9.8 lakh views and counting.

One user wrote, “Wah what a trailer! All the best to the whole team!". Another commented, “Beautifull Trailer.. with Natural acting. Once again a Mangalore accent movie ️ best wishes guys️️". “Wow super trailer waiting to see in the theatre all the best #RoopeshShetty bro," added another.

Manku Bhai Foxy Rani is a Kannada-language romantic suspense drama, produced by Joshua Jayshan Crasta under the banner Joshua Media Pvt Ltd. The film also stars Arjun Kaje, Prakash Tuminad and Shailashree Mulki in pivotal roles.

With cinematography by MK Shajahan, the music of the film has been composed by Vinyas Madhya and Shameer Mudipu. The film, which has got a U/A certificate from the censors, is slated to release on January 13 this year.

Roopesh Shetty made his debut with the 2016 film Danger Zone. He has acted in Tulu, Kannada and Konkani films. He started his career as a radio jockey on Mangaluru’s 92.7 Big FM. In addition, he also uploaded a few Tulu songs on YouTube.

He has also written, acted and directed the comedy-drama film Girgit. The film was released in 2019. His last Kannada film was the 2021 comedy thriller, Govinda Govinda. Some of his other films include Smile Please, Anushka, and Yaan Kanape Change.

Now, it will be exciting to see how his upcoming film is going to perform at the box office.

