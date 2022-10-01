Roshan Mathew And Shine Tom Chacko Team Up Upcoming Malayalam Film Maharani

Malayalam actors Roshan Mathew and Shine Tom Chacko ticks all boxes right when it comes to acting with films like Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai, Unda and others. Both actors have now teamed up for filmmaker G Marthandan’s upcoming movie titled Maharani. According to reports, Roshan and Tom will essay lead roles in this film. Maharani’s pooja ceremony was held recently in Kochi. Sujith Balan has produced this film under the banner of SB Films. Badusha Productions has bankrolled the project.

Besides Roshan and Tom, other actors like Balu Varghese, Johny Antony, Jaffer Idukki and others will also play well written parts in this film. Govind Vasantha has composed the music for Maharani. Lokanathan will handle the cinematography. Ratheesh Ravi has penned the script.

Director Marthandan is every bit excited about this venture. In a recent interview, he talked about this film. According to Marthandan, this movie is an all-out comedy entertainer. Marthandan said that Maharani would remind audiences of yesteryear comedy films, which made them laugh from start to finish in theatres. He added that Maharani’s genre is new for him. Marthandan said that keeping in mind this reason, he decided to team up with a new cast and crew.

Marthandan has kept the heroine’s name under wraps. He said that the lead actress name is a surprise. Marthandan feels that Roshan and Tom will perform roles that they have never essayed before.

According to Marthandan, the storyline of Maharani is set in Cherthala, Kerala.

Marthandan directed the film Johny Johny Yes Appa, which released in 2018. Despite a stellar star cast, Johny Johny Yes Appa was a failure at box office. Audiences criticized the predictable storyline, weak second half and many other aspects as well. Actors Kunchacko Boban, Mamta Mohandas and others played important roles in the movie.

