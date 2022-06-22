Roshan Meka's Pelli SandaD To Stream On This OTT Platform From June 24

Roshan Meka, the son of senior actor Srikanth and Ooha, put himself on the map with his romantic comedy Pelli SandaD. The Gowri Ronanki directorial was made under the supervision of Dr K Raghavendra Rao. The film was well-received by the audience.

Released in theatres in October last year, the film is now all set for its OTT release. Reportedly, the film will stream on Zee5 from June 24.

Pelli Sanda D stars Roshan Meka and Sreeleela in the lead roles and is the sequel to lead actor Roshan’s father Srikanth’s 1996 film Pelli Sandadi. The original 1993 drama was a hit and paved the senior actor’s way into the film industry to become one of the most successful actors of his era.

If you are unversed, Roshan has already impressed the masses with his looks, on-screen presence, and dialogue delivery in his debut movie Nirmala Convent, which was released in 2016. For the romantic drama, produced by Akkineni Nagarjuna, Roshan went on to win the SIIMA Award for Best Male Debut – Telugu.

Roshan has had formal acting training in Mumbai. And later, he also worked as an assistant director in Bollywood.

Meanwhile, earlier on March 13 this year, Roshan announced his upcoming project, with Telugu short film Advitham fame director Anudeep. The new venture reportedly will be financed by Ashwini Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies, who is also producing the Prabhas-starrer film Project K. However, no recent update on the project has been out yet.

After the success of Pelli SandaD, the expectations of the masses from Roshan’s upcoming film are sky-high. It is known that the actor will be seen in the role of a gun dealer. Moreover, the film is said to be set in the pre-independence era.

