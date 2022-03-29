Roshan Meka's Upcoming Film With Director Anudeep. Read More Inside

Senior actor Srikanth and former actor Ooha’s son Roshan Meka put himself on the map with the 2021 romantic comedy Pelli SandaD directed by Gowri Ronanki under the supervision of Dr K Raghavendra Rao.

On March 13 this year, as the actor turned 26, he announced his upcoming project, which will be directed by Anudeep, who helmed Telugu short film Advitham. Meanwhile, the new venture reportedly will be financed by Ashwini Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies, who is also producing the Prabhas-starrer Project K.

With the success of Pelli Sanda D, the expectations of Roshan’s new film are high. Roshan will be seen playing the role of a gun dealer in the film set in the pre-independence era, according to reports.

Roshan has already impressed the viewers with his looks, on-screen presence, dialogue delivery in his debut movie Nirmala Convent. Released in 2016, the romantic drama was produced by Akkineni Nagarjuna.

Meanwhile, Roshan is quite excited about his new project. For the unversed, Roshan has had formal acting training in Mumbai. And later, he also worked as an assistant director in Bollywood.

Pelli Sanda D starring Roshan Meka and Sreeleela in the lead roles in the sequel to lead Roshan’s father Srikanth’s 1996 film Pelli Sandadi. The original 1993 drama was a hit and paved the senior actor’s way into the film industry to become one of the most successful actors of his era.

Speaking of Vyjayanthi Movies, the production house also gave a perfect break to Srikanth. At the time, Srikanth had a sensational success with the film Pelli Sandadi, co-produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and Geeta Arts, the film was made on a budget on a big budget and grossed Rs 15 crore at the box office.

