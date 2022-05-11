Roshini Haripriyan and Her Love For Cotton This Summer; See Pics

Bharathi Kannamma fame Roshini Haripriyan returned to television and competed in Cooku with Comali season 3. Her fashion statements are always noted by the Tamil TV viewers. The Tamil actor is well-known in the fashion industry.

She recently shared a picture wearing a traditional suit. She wore a basic solid white Anarkali suit and paired it with a white palazzo. Roshini wore a kalamkari print blue cotton dupatta with it. Her oxidised silver earring hand Bindi were the highlight of the show.

As her caption suggests, her outfit was styled and designed by the Yara clothing brand.

Advertisement

It seems that Roshini is quite fond of cotton. She recently shared another photo of herself dressed in 6 yards of grace. In the photograph, she is wearing a pink, basic cotton saree, paired with a black sleeveless blouse. She accessorised her look with massive oxidised silver earrings and a little black bindi. “Cotton Candy Saree," Roshini captioned the photo.

She gained a large fan base for her portrayal of Kannamma in the Tamil daily serial Barathi Kannamma. However, she abruptly quit the show, much to the chagrin of the audience.

Advertisement

It was reported that the chances of working in films influenced her decision. However, there has been no formal statement regarding Roshini signing any film so far. Vinusha Devi has taken the role of Roshni Haripriyan and will continue to play Kannamma in the programme.

Meanwhile, the most recent episodes of Cooku With Comali Season 3 are available on the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar. Rakansha hosts this season, which is being evaluated by Chef Damodharan and Chef Venkatesh Bhat.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.