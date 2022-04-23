Roshni Haripriyan's Pictures From Latest Take Instagram By Storm. Check Here

Tamil actor Roshni Haripriya needs no introduction to the world of fashion. She has always grabbed her fan’s attention through her fashion statements. She recently shared some pictures on social media and they went viral immediately.

Here, Roshni is wearing a pink, plain cotton saree. She matched it with a sleeveless black blouse. She has teamed her outfit with a pair of large silver earrings and a small black bindi. She captioned the picture with “Cotton Candy Saree".

The picture has received more than 2 Lakhs likes and lots of comments. One of her fans wrote, “Gorgeous". Another said, “So beautiful cute" and others followed suit.

Not only in Indian attire, but Roshni has also surprised her fans with her western outfits. She wore a plain black shirt with black golden embroidered pants. For accessories, she picked a pair of gold hoops and a golden bangle which perfectly matches her outfit. Her makeup and hair were on point. The post got 278,739 likes and 925 comments.

Roshni Haripriyan is quite active on social media. She has 1.3 million followers on Instagram and 42,000 followers on Twitter.

Roshi made her acting debut with Tamil Series Kannamma. This series aired on Star Vijay. The series was directed by Praveen Bennett. It featured Roshni Haripriya, Arun Prasad and Farina Azad in the lead roles. Roshi created a huge fan base through this series.

And no, she is one of the contestants in Tamil Show Cooku with Comali Season 3, which airs on Star Vijay. This season is hosted by Rakansha and judged by Chef Damodharan and Chef Venkatesh Bhat.

