Rowan Atkinson Aka Mr Bean Is 66 And Very Much Alive; Fake Death Rumours Create Panic on Internet

Fans of Mr Bean aka Rowan Atkinson panicked when, on Tuesday morning, an old tweet claiming that the actor-comedian was no more surfaced on social media. Relax - it is a hoax. This fake news is basically a part of an old hoax that had shocked people a few years ago as well. In 2017, a fake Twitter account, set up to look like Fox News’ handle, had claimed that Atkinson had died in a car crash.

Needless to say, the death hoax caused anguish among Atkinson’s fans who expressed their displeasure over the fake rumours on social media. One user wrote, along with a frowning face emoji, “Why does Rowan Atkinson die every year?" Another one said, “Rowan Atkinson is NOT dead the rumours are absolutely false… It’s a hoax."

Well, Rowan Atkinson is actually 66, and very much alive. Rowan Atkinson also fell prey to a death hoax in 2016, after a Facebook page titled ‘R.I.P. Rowan Atkinson’ claimed that the actor was found unconscious at his home in San Francisco.

Earlier this year, Rowan Atkinson, also known as Mr Bean around the world, revealed that he did not really enjoy playing the beloved comic character that has now become synonymous with his name. According to a report by DailyMail, the actor said that the only role he really enjoyed playing during his long career was Blackladder. That was because he did not feel the “weight of responsibility" to be funny all the time.

Mr Bean, which ran from 1990 to 1995, became an iconic role and one of Britain’s funniest comic shows. It went on to have an animation spin-off and two big screen movies as well.

