RRR 2 Confirmed! SS Rajamouli Says His Father Working On Ram Charan-Jr NTR Starrer Sequel

When Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR was released in March this year, it left everyone completely impressed. The film brought the audience back into theatres and smashed several box office records. However, do you know that the sequel of the film is also in making?

Yes, you read it right. In a recent interview, the film’s director SS Rajamouli confirmed that RRR 2 is also in development and revealed that his father is already working on the sequel’s story. “My father is a story writer for all my films. We discussed a bit about RRR 2 and he’s working on the story," Rajamouli said as quoted by India Today.

This is not the first time SS Rajamouli talked about RRR 2. Earlier this year too, the filmmaker was asked about the sequel when he said, “Let it cool down. Of course, for me it would be a great pleasure, not because of what it’ll do at the box office, but because I will have more time to spend with my brothers. That’ll be more exciting for me. But let time unravel what we have."

RRR is a fictional tale of Indian revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem played by Jr NTR. The film is set in the 1920s when India was under British rule. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. The film earned close to Rs 1200 crore worldwide at the box office.

Later, Rajamouli talked about RRR being a global blockbuster at an event when he said, “Never ever [had] I expected RRR to do well with the Western audiences. I didn’t even have an inclination for that. When RRR was released (in the West), I started getting the responses, I thought maybe there are a few. Then few became hundreds and hundreds became thousands and film people from different fields were talking highly of RRR, I realized something that I never knew about myself or my films. I am still trying to understand to be very honest."

