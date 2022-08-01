RRR Actor Jr. NTR Shares Glimpse of Romantic Moment with Wife Lakshmi Pranathi; See Pic

We have seen Jr. NTR’s on-screen bromance in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The actor was paired alongside Ram Charan, and their chemistry was the highlight in the film. He was also given a romantic track in the film. However, now fans are getting to see the real life romantic side of the actor as he shared a glimpse of some precious moments with wife Lakshmi Pranathi.

Taking to his Instagram, the RRR actor posted a picture with his wife. They can be seen sitting on a bench facing each other, and enjoying a cup of probably coffee or tea. Captioning it, he wrote, “Moments like these….." See the picture here:

What makes the post more special is the fact that the actor seldom posts on his social media, and this one is just too cute for words. In fact, this post is picture-perfect and are totally doling out some major goals. Most people dropped the red heart emoji in the comments. One fan wrote, “Boss is back." Another said, “Made for each other."

Some months back, on May 5th, the actor had shared a picture from a double date with Prashanth Neel and his wife. Both he and Lakshmi, and Neel and his wife Lithika, celebrated their wedding anniversaries together. He had written, “When you share anniversaries, it calls for a celebration…"

Jr. NTR and Lakshmi are parents to two sons, Abhay Ram and Bhargav Ram. The actor had even shared a family photo on Holi to wish all his fans and followers. The actor was last seen in RRR, where he was seen alongside Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn. He will next be seen in Prashanth Neel’s NTR 31.

