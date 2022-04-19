RRR Actor Ram Charan Gets his Chef to Cook for BSF Jawans in Amritsar, Poses With Soldiers

Actor Ram Charan, whose popularity continues to grow after the release of director SS Rajamouli’s epic RRR, has got his chef to whip up delicious meals for BSF jawans stationed at the BSF campus in Khasa area in Amritsar. Sources close to the actor say that Charan, who is shooting in Punjab for the last few days for director Shankar’s upcoming film, also paid a visit to the campus and spent quality time with the real heroes of the country.

The actor, it is believed, got his chef from Hyderabad to come to Amritsar and cook a hearty meal at the mess in the campus for the personnel there.

Needless to say, the jawans were delighted to meet and spend time with the actor.

Sources point out that the actor is clearly overwhelmed by the love that is being shown to him in Punjab. He shared the experience on his social media handle and wrote, “Inspiring afternoon spent listening to stories, sacrifices & dedication of the Border Security Force at the BSF Campus, Khasa Amritsar."

Meanwhile, Ram Charan also hosted the Langar Seva as a token of gratitude for the grand success of his film RRR. His wife Upasana Kamineni took to Instagram and revealed that they hosted the langar at the gurdwara and she also participated in performing the seva. Upasana went on behalf of Ram Charan for the seva.

In the video, Upasana was seen offering her prayers, meeting the Gurudwara committee and even enjoying the langar. The Gurudwara Committee also gifted a portrait of the Golden Temple to Upasana. Sharing the video, Upasana wrote, “As a mark of gratitude Mr.C hosted a langar seva at the golden temple in Amritsar. I had the privilege & opportunity to represent him by participating in the seva as he was shooting for #RC 15. This truly fed my soul. Rc & I feel blessed with your love & accept it with humility."

(With IANS inputs)

