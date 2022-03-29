RRR: After Thundering Response to Film, Exhibitors Send SOS Request to SS Rajamouli

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s RRR, starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn, was finally released, and it smashed all the box office records, going past Baahubali 2 as the biggest opener ever in the history of Indian cinema, both in the country and abroad. The box office dominance of RRR has indicated that the film has been well received by the audience, and clearly Rajamouli never disappoints his fans.

Now as per a recent development, reported by Bollywood Life, Rajamouli has received multiple requests from exhibitors to add English subtitles in the South versions of RRR, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

They want the English subtitles for the portions where non-Indian actors are speaking English dialogues. The exhibitors have opined that the audience, especially the common masses who are thronging the film in droves, are struggling to comprehend the said dialogues.

Reportedly, the exhibitors have arrived at this conclusion after receiving multiple feedback and inquiries from their patrons. However, it remains to be seen if the director and the producers of RRR pay heed to the request or leave it unattended.

The fictional story and the world Rajamouli created in RRR is all about relationships, family, loss, love, friendship, sorrow, and happiness. If you haven’t watched the film yet, RRR is a period drama inspired by Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Rajamouli’s directorial explores a blind spot in history to give moviegoers a cinematic spectacle, as there seem to be no records about what happened in the lives of these freedom fighters - during the time when they were away from their homes.

The much-awaited movie brought in Rs. 228.50 crore collection on its opening day and then it hit another century as it hauled in nett collection of Rs. 108.50 crore, making the cumulative 2-day total of Rs. 337 crore.

