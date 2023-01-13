RRR: Amid Oscar Campaign, GOT7's Jackson Wang Calls Himself 'Biggest Fan' of Ram Charan-Jr NTR Film

Team RRR has found another international fan and this time, it is from the South Korean music industry. GOT7 member Jackson Wang revealed he is the ‘biggest fan’ of the Ram Charan and Jr NTR film. The singer made the revelation after an audio clip of him expressing his love for the film and explaining the plot of the movie to fans went viral.

In the clip, the Blow hitmaker was heard saying, “It’s a movie, it’s about two brothers — a good guy and a bad guy — but they didn’t know they were fighting each other until the very end and all this time, they were just being brothers." The clip was reposted by Team RRR on Twitter with the note, “@JacksonWang852 ❤️‍❤️‍❤️‍ Thank you so much!! #RRRMovie."

Jackson replied, “Biggest fan of the movie." Team RRR returned his love by tweeting, “Lots of loveeeee to youuu."

RRR recently won a Golden Globe Award and is eyeing the Oscars. The film won the Best Original Song, beating Carolina from Where The Crawdads Sing, Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick and Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever for the award. The film was also nominated for Best Non-English Language Film award but lost it to Argentina, 1985. Others nominated in the category include the German war film All Quiet on the Western Front, the Belgian film Close and Park Chan-wook’s Decision to Leave.

While we are rooting for team RRR for the Oscars, we also hope Jackson gets a chance to meet the team. The singer had followed Ram Charan on Instagram last year and we are manifesting that they get a chance to spend time when Jackson visits India later this month. The singer will be performing at the Lollapalooza happening in Mumbai this month.

