RRR at Golden Globes 2023: Jr NTR Says Naatu Naatu Will 'Stay Close to My Heart', Ram, Alia React

Ram Charan took to Instagram to share a photo with his co-star Jr NTR, Rajamouli and RRR's soundtrack composer M. M. Keeravani.

Last Updated: January 11, 2023, 08:52 IST

Ram Charan shares a photo Jr NTR, Rajamouli and MM Keeravani
After RRR’s first win at the Golden Globe 2023, Ram Charan and Nattu Nattu singer Rahul Sipligunj took to social media to share heartwarming posts. RRR’s song Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song at Golden Globe Awards 2023 making it the first Golden Globe award of the SS Rajamouli directorial. Ram Charan took to Instagram to share a photo with his co-star Jr NTR, Rajamouli and RRR’s soundtrack composer M. M. Keeravani. He also shared a photo of Keeravani holding the award as he accepted it on behalf of the team.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, “& WE WON THE GOLDEN GLOBES @goldenglobes ⭐️ @rrrmovie #natunatu"

Take a look:

Jr NTR took to social media to thank the composer and wrote that he has danced to many songs but Naatu Naatu will forever stay close to his heart.

Meanwhile, Nattu Nattu singer took to Twitter to write, “Kotteshnammmm kaaaaakaaaaa…. 💥💥💥💥❤️‍🔥😍

Thanks to my guru @mmkeeravaani garu 🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️ and the entire team of #RRRMovie for the @goldenglobes win Congratulations to @ssrajamouli sir @chandraboselyricist sir @alwaysramcharan sir @jrntr sir"

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who had a cameo role in the film also reacted after Naatu Naatu’s win.

Meanwhile, RRR is also nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the Golden Globe Awards.

RRR also stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris. It centres around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj.

Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

first published: January 11, 2023, 08:25 IST
last updated: January 11, 2023, 08:52 IST
