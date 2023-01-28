RRR at Oscars: Naatu Naatu Faces Tough Competition From Jacqueline Fernandez's Song, Find Out More

After winning big at the Golden Globes, RRR’s Naatu Naatu has now bagged a prestigious nomination at the upcoming 95th Academy Awards. What’s more interesting is that the hit dance number has been pitted against ‘Applause’ a song set on the streets of Mumbai. Penned by the legendary Diane Warren, Applause has received melodious vocals by Sofia Carson. Set against the backdrop of a rainy Mumbai Day, Jacqueline Fernandez and Anjali Lama deliver a powerful performance outside a chai tapri (tea stall) in the music video of the track. The song inspires women to applaud and love themselves without seeking anyone’s approval.

Applause features in the short film Sharing A Ride, directed by Leena Yadav as a segment for Tell It Like A Woman, which is an inspiring anthology of seven short films directed by seven female directors from all across the world. Actress Jacqueline Fernandes recently took to Instagram to congratulate Daine Warren and Sofia Carson for bagging the Oscar nomination. “Beyond words right now. Congratulations to Diane Warren and Sofia Carson for the Oscar nomination for ‘Applause’ and for making us all proud! It was an honour to be associated with this beautiful film ‘Tell it like a woman’ alongside such esteemed artists!"

She further thanked the makers of the short film including Indian music composer AR Rahman. Jacqueline did not forget to heap praises on MM Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, and Rahul Sipligunj’s popular dance track RRR. “Also big congratulations to Team RRR for Naatu Naatu nomination!!! My best wishes and love to the entire team and all the nominees," she concluded.

According to a report by Indian Express, Warren reacted to her Oscar nomination by calling it an ‘inspiring’ moment in her life. “The movie tells women’s stories. Sharing a Ride is a fabulous film in the anthology. I am so proud that my song was used to tie that whole emotional journey (of the anthology) together. I’m proud to represent their (women protagonists) stories and journeys," she expressed.

Lady Gaga’s Hold My Hand, Rihanna’s Lift Me Up, and Mitski’s This Is A Life have also made it to the nomination list for the Best Original Song category.

