RRR Early Reactions: Ram Charan-Jr NTR Give 'Career-Best' Performances in Rajamouli's 'Masterpiece'

RRR has finally arrived in cinemas after several months of wait, and the buzz from the audience and fans on social media is through the roof. Netizens have been sharing enthusiastic raves for SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus. RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, among others, playing key roles in the film.

Nearly every first reaction to the film is positive, with a section of the internet calling it “out of the world". Perhaps the best reaction came from actor Varun Tej Konidela who called RRR “a masterpiece". One user wrote, “It’s not easy to engage the audience with a periodic subject and manage huge budgets like this but SS RAJAMOULI did it again." While another tweeted, “A visual experience you cannot miss with breathtaking career-best Performances from Ram Charan and Jr NTR."

RRR, which is made on a whopping budget of Rs 400 crores, is a period drama set in the pre-independence era and promises to deliver the visual grandeur to fans, by depicting the fictional story inspired by Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR). The upcoming mega film, which explores a blind spot in history for a cinematic spectacle, witnesses the global grand release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

