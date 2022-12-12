RRR Bags Best Music Score and Best Director Runner Up at Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR was one of the widely received films of the year, not only in India but globally as well. Embellished with quirky dance sequences, visual extravaganza and surreal fight segments, the film attained blockbuster status in no time. The storm that the pan-India film created has now swept the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards with honours bestowed to MM Keeravani and SS Rajamouli.

On Monday, the official Twitter handle of Los Angeles Films Critics Association announced the winners. While the music director of RRR, MM Keeravani bagged the award for Best Music Score by beating PaweÅ‚ Mykietyn for EO, SS Rajamouli was declared the Best Director Runner-Up, finishing quite close to the winner Todd Field who won it for TÃ¡r. Earlier this month, RRR also had won the prestigious New York Film Critics Circle Award for the Best Director.

Advertisement

Although, the visual spectacle was not a part of India’s official entry for the Oscars, the film was separately submitted under the ‘For your consideration’ campaign for 14 categories, including Best Actor for Ram Charan and Jr NTR, Best Supporting Actress for Alia Bhatt, Best Supporting Actor Ajay Devgn, and Best Picture. Not only that, Variety also predicts that it holds a good chance to bag Best Visual Effects at the acclaimed award show.

Advertisement

The makers had said in their statement regarding the submission, “We’re grateful to each & every one who loved our film and cheered us over the past few months. You made this journey possible. We applied to The Academy for Oscars consideration in general category. We wish our RRR family the best and thank them from the bottom of our hearts for making this possible. Here’s to continuing to win hearts and entertain audience worldwide."

RRR starred N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. The film was about two real-life Indian revolutionaries Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju’s relentless fight against the British Raj. Made on a whopping budget of Rs 550 crores, the film was a huge blockbuster at the Box Office raking in over Rs 1200 crores.

Read all the Latest Movies News here