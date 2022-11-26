Home » News » Movies » RRR Becomes Fastest Indian Film to Cross Rs 17 Cr Mark in Japan

RRR Becomes Fastest Indian Film to Cross Rs 17 Cr Mark in Japan

RRR reportedly made JPY305 million or around 17.9 crore in 34 days, and saw over 2 lakh visitors in Japan.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: November 26, 2022, 13:49 IST

Hyderabad, India

The Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer, which opened in 209 theatres and 31 Imax locations throughout 44 Japanese towns and prefectures
RRR, SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, which released in Japan on October 21 has surpassed the director’s own Baahubali 2 to become the second highest-grossing Indian movie there. The Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer, which opened in 209 theatres and 31 Imax locations throughout 44 Japanese towns and prefectures, has made more than 17 crore in that country. This has made it the fastest Indian movie to break the JPY300 million barrier.

According to a poster published by box office tracker T2BLive on Twitter, RRR reportedly made JPY305 million or around 17.9 crore in 34 days, and saw over 2 lakh visitors. 24 years after its debut, Rajinikanth’s Muthu is still the Indian movie with the biggest box office earnings in Japan.

SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR travelled to Japan three weeks ago to promote their movie.

RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, two well-known rebels who lived in the pre-independence era of the 1920s. Jr NTR essayed Bheem, while Ram Charan played Ram. RRR was praised for its breathtaking action set pieces and earned over Rs 1000 crore in worldwide box office revenue, during its theatrical run. The project was later re-released in numerous US cities, as a part of the Beyond Fest.

The historical drama garnered a tremendous response from the audience when it was screened in October at TCL Chinese Theatre. According to a Deadline article, all 932 seats at the theatre were sold out in 20 minutes. The period drama made $21,000 from the single showing, bringing its total box office revenue since its re-release to $221,156.

