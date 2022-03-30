RRR Becomes Only the 4th Indian Film to Achieve This Milestone in North America

Director SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited period drama RRR was released on March 25 and opened with a bang in domestic as well as international markets. Headlined by Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, RRR has already grossed $ 10 million in North America. The epic is being celebrated as a record-breaking blockbuster. With the record, RRR, adding another feather in its hat, has become the fourth Indian film to achieve this milestone in North America.

The other film to receive this record is Rajamouli’s Bahubali series. Meanwhile, the film is being screened in advanced formats like 3D, Dolby Cinema along with Premium formats like IMAX. However, only two days are left to watch the movie in premium formats. Second week onwards, RRR will be displayed in regular/standard R&R print.

Lead actors Jr. NTR and Ram Charan have been paired opposite Hollywood actor Olivia Morris and Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt. Ajay Devgn appears in a crucial role and turns around the story.

The big-budget movie was backed by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. The theatrical rights, as well as satellite rights, including digital streaming rights, for all other languages of RRR, have been acquired by the leading production company, Penn Indian Pvt. Ltd.

MM Keeravani has provided the music, while Senthil Kumar handled the photography. The epic action-drama has been released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada across the world. If you are unversed, RRR is Rajamouli’s second release after Baahubali 2, which has managed to gross nearly Rs 500 crore at the worldwide box office in just three days. Needless to say, the film is a blockbuster hit.

