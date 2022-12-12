RRR Bags Best Picture Non Eng Nomination At Golden Globes 2023; Alia Bhatt, SS Rajamouli's Son React

RRR has made history at the Golden Globe Awards 2023 after it bagged Best Picture - Non-English Language. The SS Rajamouli film, which has been generating Oscar buzz for a while now, is nominated alongside All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina 1985, Close, and Decision to Leave. The film has also bagged a nomination for Best Original Song, Motion Picture, for the song Naatu Naatu.

Following the nominations, RRR’s official Twitter handle showed their love for the prestigious awards show. Upon the announcement of the Best Picture - Non-English Language nod, they tweeted, “#GoldenGlobes ." They also retweeted the tweet announcing their nomination.

Alia Bhatt shared the announcement about the double nomination on her Instagram Stories with red heart emojis. Even SS Rajamouli’s son S S Karthikeya reacted to the nomination.

RRR has been eyeing the Oscars for a while now. The film has been getting much love and support as well from the West as many international filmmakers have raved about the film. RRR has been submitted under the ‘For your consideration’ campaign for 14 categories, including Best Actor for Ram Charan and Jr NTR, Best Supporting Actress for Alia Bhatt, Best Supporting Actor Ajay Devgn, and Best Picture.

Issuing a statement about submitting RRR for Oscar consideration, the filmmakers said, on Twitter, “We’re grateful to each & every one who loved our film and cheered us over the past few months. You made this journey possible. We applied to The Academy for Oscars consideration in general category. We wish our RRR family the best and thank them from the bottom of our hearts for making this possible. Here’s to continuing to win hearts and entertain audience worldwide."

RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, is a period drama that starred Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The film also starred Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles.

